Prabhas wanted a solid entertainer and not action overdose with ‘The RajaSaab’

Mumbai, Dec 29 Actor Prabhas has shared how he positively influenced the narrative of the upcoming pan-India film ‘The RajaSaab’. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Monday.

The trailer offers a stronger sense of the film’s story and emotional core. It stars Prabhas as the antagonist with Sanjay Dutt playing his counterpart. Sanjay’s character appears to control fear through hypnotism. Prabhas’ character is close to his grandmother, portrayed by Zarina Wahab.

RajaSaab’s search for answers leads him to an abandoned haveli, a space that holds the film’s darkest secrets. The trailer suggests that the house itself becomes a trap, turning the mind against the body. Sanjay Dutt’s hypnotist is shown as a calm yet menacing force, using control and manipulation rather than brute strength to overpower those who enter his world.

Sharing his experience of working on the film, Prabhas said in a statement, “The three years of stress and responsibility of ‘Raja Saab’ brought tears to Maruthi garu’s eyes. When I first met him, I told him that films were becoming too action-oriented and that we should give audiences a proper entertainer. That is how this horror-comedy took shape”.

He further mentioned, “Vishwa Prasad garu kept believing in Maruthi garu’s script and supported it throughout. When I heard the climax, I became a fan of Maruthi garu’s writing. I honestly wondered whether he wrote it with a pen or a machine gun. Such a climax hasn’t come even in horror-comedy films. You must watch it and tell me. After 15 years, Maruthi is giving full Darling entertainment. The film is arriving this Sankranti. All Sankranti films should do well, and along with them, ‘The RajaSaab’ should also become a blockbuster”.

Visually, ‘The RajaSaab’ looks like a VFX-heavy spectacle, with stylised horror imagery, elaborate set pieces, and atmospheric visual effects playing a crucial role in shaping the film’s world and amplifying its fear factor.

Director Maruthi said, “There is an enormous amount of hard work behind this film. It wasn’t easy at all. When we brought Prabhas garu on board, we decided that everything had to meet that level of expectation. That is why I say this with complete confidence, anyone who comes to the theatre will be able to see, with their own eyes, the effort we have put in. One hundred percent. After three long years of work and immense struggle, we have brought The RajaSaab to this stage. Our only intention was to entertain audiences during the festival”.

“Even with many films releasing around the same time, Vishwa Prasad garu boldly backed such a big-budget project. This film will not remain ordinary in any language, because the genre itself has immense potential. We have taken it to the next level”, he added.

Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, the film is set to release worldwide on January 9, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor