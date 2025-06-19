Prabhas was a fantastic conversationalist, says Malavika Mohanan

Chennai, June 19 Actress Malavika Mohanan, who plays one of the female leads in director Maruthi's upcoming horror fantasy 'The RajaSaab', has now disclosed details of the first time she met actor Prabhas, who plays the male lead in the film.

Malavika, who had a brief interactive session with her fans on X recently, answered questions posed by them on the occasion.

When a fan asked her for her favourite moment on the sets of 'The RajaSaab', Malavika said, "We’re buzzing with the excitement of #TheRajaSaabTeaser so I’ll answer this one first. I would say one of the special moments for me was the first time I met Prabhas sir on the sets of our film."

She went on to say, "I was shooting for another film and had travelled to Hyderabad without getting any sleep and was super drained and tired but the moment I saw Prabhas sir I was wide awake! He was charismatic, warm, welcoming and might I add a fantastic conversationalist!"

Interestingly, 'The RajaSaab' has been shot in India’s largest horror-fantasy set ever created. A towering, haunted mansion steeped in secrets and ominous silence was erected for the film.

In the teaser of the film which was recently released, Prabhas appears in two striking looks — one brimming with irresistible swag, boundless energy, and screen-dominating charm, and another that hints at darker, mystical undertones.

Apart from Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar — each adding layers of mystery to the cursed mansion’s tale.

Produced by People Media Factory and directed by Maruthi, 'The RajaSaab' is slated to release on December 5 this year in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam as a pan-Indian entertainer.

The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by one of south India's top music directors, Thaman S.

