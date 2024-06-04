Prabhas wishes 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel on his 44th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 : As filmmaker Prashanth Neel turns 44 today, superstar Prabhas, who is popularly known for his films including 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire,' 'Baahubali' and Saaho took to his social media account to drop the filmmaker.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, the actor dropped a BTS picture from the sets of Salaar features Prabhas standing under an umbrella, with a sword in his hand. Right next to him, we can see Prashanth Neel in an uber-cool outfit.

Along with the image, Prabhas also wrote a caption that read, "Love you, sir! Have a beautiful birthday!" followed by a smiling emoji.

Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu.

The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Despite a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki', the Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer performed well at the box office.

