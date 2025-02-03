Prabhas’s First Look as Rudra in Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ Out (See Poster)

Prabhas is generating significant excitement with his role as Rudra in the upcoming mythological drama Kannappa. Following the success of Kalki 2898 AD, fans are eagerly anticipating his performance in this new film. The recent poster reveal of Prabhas has taken the internet by storm, showcasing him with matted hair and sandalwood smeared on his forehead, symbolizing his divine connection. He wields a crescent moon staff, signifying celestial power. The poster describes his character as a "raging storm" and a "guide through times past and future," further building anticipation.

Fans are thrilled by his intense look, with many expressing their excitement on social media. One fan commented, "The one and only reason to watch Kannappa," while another exclaimed, "Goosebumps. Prabhas looks amazing."

This follows the earlier reveal of Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, marking his Telugu cinema debut. The film's teaser was unveiled by Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, and Prabhu Deva at the Cannes Film Festival, adding to the intrigue.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M. Mohan Babu, Kannappa is based on the life of Kannappa Nayanar, a revered Shaivite saint known for his devotion to Lord Shiva. Alongside Prabhas and Akshay Kumar, the film features a stellar cast, including Vishnu Manchu, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal. 'Kannappa' is set to release on April 25, 2025.