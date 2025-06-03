Prabhas’s 'The Raja Saab' to hit screens on December 5

Chennai, June 3 The makers of director Maruthi's eagerly-awaited horror thriller 'The Raja Saab', featuring Prabhas in the lead, on Tuesday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on December 5 this year.

Adding to the excitement, the makers also announced that a teaser for the film would release on June 16, giving fans their first thrilling taste of this genre-defying entertainer.

Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this film as The Raja Saab will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer.

The first motion poster, which the makers had released a while back, had hinted at a deliciously twisted blend of supernatural elements and old-school charm, instantly grabbing attention across the board.

Directed by Maruthi, known for his unique blend of humour and emotion, The Raja Saab promises a horror film laced with surprising entertainment.

Backed by People Media Factory, the film will be a visual spectacle. Sources close to the unit say that the film is being made on a grand scale with uncompromising production values.

T G Vishwa Prasad is producing this film which has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

Unlike conventional filmmaking in which songs are finalized before shooting, the unit of ‘The Raja Saab’ has taken a different approach, offering Thaman the creative freedom to revisit his compositions.

When asked about his preference for this unconventional process, Thaman, in an interview in March this year, had explained, “I prefer this process because Prabhas sir is making a comeback with commercial songs after a long time. He has an intro song, a melody, a high-energy dance number, and a love song that serves as the film's theme.”

With massive expectations riding on the film’s music, Thaman has said that he is determined to deliver nothing short of excellence.

He emphasized, “The audio company has invested a lot around ₹30-40 crore. So, the songs need to connect with audiences across India, including the Hindi-speaking regions. Since Prabhas is returning to a commercial space, I had to put my heart into it. There’s no room for anything less than the best.”

The cast of 'The Raja Saab' includes the stunning trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who are expected to add charm, elegance, and freshness to the eerie yet colourful world of The Raja Saab.

The Raja Saab is set for a massive Pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 5

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor