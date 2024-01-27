Prachi Bansal: Wearing Sita's wedding outfit was quite challenging

Mumbai, Jan 27 Actress Prachi Bansal, who portrays the character of Sita in the show ‘Shrimad Ramayan’ has opened up on her bridal look, sharing how it was challenging, but made her feel regal.

Prachi brings to life Mata Sita and the creative genius behind this iconic ensemble is costume designer and stylist, Shibapriya Sen.

Shibapriya, celebrated for her unparalleled work in mythological and period drama shows, has once again demonstrated her prowess in capturing the rich cultural heritage and elegance of Indian brides with her vision for Mata Sita in the show.

Renowned for infusing authenticity and creativity into her outfits, Shibapriya has meticulously curated a masterpiece inspired by Rajasthani tradition, blending regality with grace.

The exquisite bridal ensemble is a symphony of warm hues – wine, maroon, red, and mustard – all woven into a luxurious velvet fabric. Zardozi and Gota Patti embroidery adorn the attire, showcasing the intricate craftsmanship that breathes life into the attire.

A 15-meter head trail, decked with star patterns, adds a celestial touch to the ensemble. The lehenga features a King and Queen design seated on an elephant, evoking a sense of royal grandeur. Hailing from the heart of Jaipur, the pure brass and silver jewelry complement the look, with original stones adding a touch of authenticity.

The overall ensemble is layered, featuring a dupatta in Sita's hand and the mesmerising 15kg lehenga. The hand-made embroidery attests to the dedication and skill invested in creating this iconic bridal look.

It took three days and 18 hours to complete the embroidery and overall, the lehenga took five days to get ready.

Talking about the look, Prachi shared: “Wearing Sita's wedding outfit with all the heavy jewellery, crown, and hair accessories was quite challenging but it truly makes me feel regal. The outfit weighs 20 kgs along with jewellery, and it takes me 2.5 hours to get ready each day.”

“But the positive reception and my acceptance as Sita make it all worthwhile, and I'm grateful for the support and appreciation from the audience,” she added.

Designer Shibapriya shared that designing Sita's wedding look was an ethereal experience, where femininity met divinity.

“I feel blessed to be getting the opportunity to design the wedding looks for Prabhu Shri Ram and Mata Sita and their divine siblings. The costumes and accessories were quite heavy, but the actors have taken it in their stride,” she said.

Shibapriya added: “We have maintained the sanctity of the occasion through the traditional and pure tapestry craftsmanship and artistry, to achieve the opulence you’d expect when the princes of Ayodhya wed the princess of Mithila.”

‘Shrimad Ramayan’ airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor