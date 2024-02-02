Prachitee Ahirrao opens up on prep to play Vimla Bihari Vajpayee

Mumbai, Feb 2 Actress Prachitee Ahirrao, who has been a part of many Marathi plays and shows, has been roped in to portray a significant character in the show ‘Atal’. She opened up on her character, Vimla.

The show has introduced a new character named Vimla, who played a crucial role in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life as his elder sister.

Talking about her role, Prachitee shared: "Vimla is married and is Atal’s elder sister. She understands the significance of her brother's (Young Atal) beliefs and always supports him."

Sharing her excitement about essaying the role, Prachitee said: “Being entrusted with the role of Vimla Bihari Vajpayee, the elder sister of Atal, is a big honour. I underwent a workshop to prepare for the role, which was immensely helpful. The researcher and director guided me to understand Vimla Bihari Vajpayee's character. I have to put forth my best effort, giving one hundred per cent to delve into the character's details.”

"Working with such an esteemed team is a dream come true. I am committed to delivering my absolute best. The promos of my entry track have already been aired, and I have received gratifying responses from my friends and family. I am very excited to make a lasting impact with this role,” she added.

The show's storyline is set against the backdrop of British colonial rule in India and explores the intricacies of Vajpayee's childhood, highlighting the incidents, beliefs, and challenges that shaped him into the leader he became.

‘Atal’ airs on &TV.

