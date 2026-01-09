Prada launches "chai-inspired" perfume with cardamom fusion

Milan [Italy], January 9 : Italian fashion giant Prada has once again sparked a fun conversation across India with the launch of Infusion de Santal Chai Eau de Parfum - its "chai" aka tea-inspired perfume.

In a move that appears to have blended high fashion with one of the most cherished rituals among Indians, Prada unveiled the unisex perfume as a part of its Les Infusions collection.

According to the brand website, Prada de Santal Chai perfume comes with a fusion of creamy sandalwood with the spicy notes of chai latte accord. It also blends a fresh touch of citrus and cardamom, offering a woody and spicy fragrance.

Prada's design for the perfume also reflects its theme, coming off in a brown-hued glass bottle topped with a camel Saffiano cap, which once again echoes the warm hues of a cup of tea.

The "chai" perfume's unconventional concept quickly sparked a lively discussion on social media. One wrote, "Omg I want to try!! Love the chai," while another added, "Indian chai, interesting."

A third comment read, "Every Indian product like kolhapuri chappal, paithani, food products and chai is also very great and perfectly useful for all world. Made in India."

Notably, the perfume launch revived memories of Prada's Kolhapuri chappal stint in India. Earlier in 2025, a PIL was filed in the Bombay High Court against the Italian fashion house for allegedly copying Kolhapuri designs in their latest unveiled summer collection.

In the months that followed, a Prada team visited India to learn about the history and craftsmanship behind the iconic Kolhapuri chappals. In December, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Prada, Maharashtra's LIDCOM (Sant Rohidas Leather Industries & Charmakar Development Corporation), and Karnataka's LIDKAR (Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation).

Under the project 'Prada Made in India - Inspired by Kolhapuri Chappals', Kolhapuri footwear will be developed by combining centuries-old traditional manufacturing techniques with Prada's modern and contemporary design sensibilities. This collaboration will bring Prada's modern touch to the traditional Kolhapuri craft.

