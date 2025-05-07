"Pradhan Mantri ji ke saath hum sab ka manobal hai ..": Kangana Ranaut on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi [India], May 7 : Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has praised the Indian Armed Forces and the central government for the execution of Operation Sindoor, which struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

She said that the country is safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "we all have faith" in him.

Kangana said, "Our security forces protect us, may God protect them...PM Modi named this operation as Operation Sindoor....Pradhan Mantri ji ke saath hum sab ka manobal hai ," ( All of us are with the Prime Minister with all our strength). While our mothers and daughters watched, their husbands were gunned down...those deaths are being avenged"

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also lauded the government for not allowing Pakistan to expand the conflict since the precision strikes were aimed at identified terrorist bases and launchpads. He said the places mentioned in the press briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had a history of hosting terrorist organisations.

"The government has taken care not to give the other side an opportunity to expand the conflict in the sense that they have only attacked identified terror bases and launchpads. The places mentioned in the (defence) briefing have been known to host terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen. We have really got a very responsible and thought-through approach in attacking these places," Tharoor told ANI.

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation called Operation Sindoor, destroying four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops.

The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

This was India's deepest strike inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

