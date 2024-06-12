Pragati, Akshay & Dhwani join cast of marital drama 'Suhaagan' post 20-year leap

Mumbai, June 12 The makers of 'Suhaagan' have roped in actors Pragati Choursiya, Akshay Kharodia, and Dhwani Gori as the second-generation leads as the show has taken a leap of 20 years.

Speaking about her entry and the show, Pragati, who is essaying the role of Swara shared: "Swara is a kind-hearted soul who endured the loss of her parents and her voice in her formative years. To bring Swara to life authentically, I've been learning sign language. Even during the promo shoot, it was a challenge to communicate solely through gestures and signs."

"I believe that as an actor, expressions must convey more than the dialogue," she added.

Dhwani, who portrays the role of Dhwani said: "I'm diving into the character of Dhwani portraying an antagonist who is both materialistic and conniving. I can't wait for viewers to witness this new chapter in my journey and hope they embrace and enjoy my portrayal of Dhwani."

Akshay, who will be seen in the role of Vedaant commented: "The character I'm playing strikes a balance between traditions and modernity. He is a cultured young man who has returned to his family after completing his studies abroad. While worldly experiences have broadened his horizons, he remains rooted in traditions and customs."

"I hope to earn viewers' trust and affection as Vedaant's story unfolds. I'm looking forward to the audience witnessing this exciting new chapter, packed with the transformative power of love and the resilience of family bonds," he added.

The show earlier starred Garima Kishnani as Bindiya, Sakshi Sharma as Payal, and Raghav Thakur as Krishna.

The new era of this marital drama has Dhwani stepping into Swara's life as her voice after she loses her speech and parents as a child. However, Dhwani's true colours bleed through, and she vows to claim all that belongs to Swara.

'Suhaagan' airs on Colors.

--IANS

sp/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor