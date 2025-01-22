Pragya Jaiswal and Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Daaku Maharaaj' Gets a Hindu Dub! THEATRICAL RELEASE DATE OUT

Pragya Jaiswal and Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer 'Daaku Maharaaj' is making waves at the box office. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film is continuing a successful theatrical run in the theatres in South languages. Now, the audiences of the Hindi belt are up for a massive treat! 'Daaku Maharaaj' is gearing up for its Hindi dubbed theatrical release on January 24. With the way the film has performed in South languages, it is set to impress the Hindi audience once it witnesses a massive theatrical release this week.

Speaking about the Hindi dubbed release of 'Daaku Maharaaj', Pragya Jaiswal expressed excitement and stated, "I am beyond elated for the release of 'Daaku Maharaaj' in its Hindi dubbed version. The film has received a lovely outpour of love from the audiences in the South, and I cannot wait for the Hindi audiences to witness this spectacle on January 24! See you at the big screens!"

Ever since 'Daaku Maharaaj' landed in theatres, Pragya Jaiswal grabbed headlines for her intense portrayal of Kaveri. The actress headlined the blockbuster with absolute finesse, added momentum to the intriguing plot, and amplified the film's appeal to a wider range of audience. Though the film also stars Bobby Deol and Shraddha Srinath in pivotal roles, the plot majorly revolves around the on-screen connections between Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal and Shraddha Srinath.

While the star cast outshined with their performances, Pragya Jaiswal left the masses mighty impressed with her transition from a comic role in 'Khel Khel Mein' to a thrilling role in 'Daaku Maharaaj', setting the tone for her future projects