Pragya Jaiswal reveals how she celebrates Diwali ‘over five days’

Mumbai, Oct 31 Actress Pragya Jaiswal has shared that Diwali is her favorite festival since childhood and celebrates it over five days starting with “Dhanteras, choti Diwali, main Diwali, Govardhan puja and Bhai Dooj”.

“Diwali has been my favorite festival since childhood and we celebrate it over five days which everyone knows starts with Dhanteras, choti Diwali, main Diwali, Govardhan puja and Bhai Dooj,” Pragya told IANS.

The actress celebrates it with her family every single day with its own set of rituals and traditions. “I like to participate because it is just so lovely to be a part of these festivities and the rituals so this is how we actually celebrate Diwali. I also feel Diwali starts a week before the actual Diwali sets in because you go to your friends’ homes for parties. It is really just a fun time filled with positive energy,” she said.

Revealing her Diwali plans, Pragya, who was recently seen in the film “Khel Khel Mein” starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk and Fardeen Khan, said: “My plans for Diwali are … I have just wrapped up one schedule of my film. I have come back right on time for Diwali so I am very excited to spend Diwali with my loved ones, My friends and family. It’s a time for a lot of positivity, gratitude, joy, fun and love.” “So, very very excited to be back home and spend it the way I usually do with my loved ones,” she said. The actress plans to ditch her diet for the festivities. “I am very lenient with my diet. Whenever any festival comes. I am the first one to ditch any meal plan. I really enjoy our Indian festivals so I make sure I eat everything I like. I have a big sweet tooth so I enjoy all the sweets.”

She said she will “hog on yummy food.” Pragya added: “This year, like every other year I am going to hog on to yummy food which is cooked at home, my friends’ place and enjoy all the sweets. I am looking forward to eating everything because I am back from a strenuous schedule, day and night shoots. So I am looking forward to spending a great time with my loved ones.”

