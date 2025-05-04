Pragya Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor Celebrate 10 Years of Marital Bliss, Share a Glimpse Of Their Journey Together

On May 4, filmmakers Pragya Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. On the occasion, the duo took to their social media handle to share cute and warm glimpses of their marital journey, including snippets from their adventurous trips, basking in the sunsets, parties, and a special picture from their wedding day. Sharing the photos on their socials, their caption read, “Happy 10th my forever ❤️ #weddinganniversary #happyanniversarytous”

As soon as they shared the clips online, their fans were quick to comment on the post. While many dropped hearts for the duo, others extended anniversary wishes. Pragya Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor’s bond is close-knit in both personal and professional spaces. Together, they have etched a mark in the space of Indian cinema and have shaped the shifting narratives by creating unconventional films like Kedarnath, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and others.