Pragya Kapoor Emphasises the Need For Conscious Living on World Earth Day, Says 'The Need of the Hour is to be Responsible'

Over the years, Pragya Kapoor has actively promoted the thought of conscious living, and has acted upon it through 'Ek Saath- The Earth Foundation'. On the occassion of World Earth Day, Pragya Kapoor reflects back on the contributions made by Ek Saath Foundation, and expressed joy over promoting mindful living.

Pragya Kapoor says, "World Earth Day is a stark reminder of what we are leaving behind for our children. Why not leave behind a world that the future generation can make the most out of? The rising heat, and melting ice caps are signs that the planet needs us. Ek Saath Foundation celebrates the love for our Mother Earth by constantly working towards achieving a better tomorrow. We've organised multiple plantation drives, cleanup drives, have recycled tons of waste, and so much, all with the sole aim of acting upon a conscious tomorrow. The need of the hour is to be responsible, and even little efforts can make a big difference. " shared Pragya Kapoor.

Ek Saath Foundation has worked upon recycling, organising cleanup drives, neutering community dogs, installing dustbins, organising tree plantation drives, maximising reforestation, and nurturing local citizens by spreading awareness about sanitation and healthier living - across small towns and hilly areas like the Himalayan foothills. The foundation has started 'Swachh Kokari Sundar Kokari' project to turn the slum settlement into a waste-free settlement. Additionally, the foundation is also in the initial phase of Project Elephanta and is aiming to improve the waste management system. Beyond this, Ek Saath also stands as an exclusive NGO partner for Carter Beach and Mangrove cleanups, clearing a whopping 60,000+ kgs of marine waste.

Beyond actively advocating for a healthier tomorrow for years, Pragya Kapoor is a celebrated Bollywood producer. She has backed some of the most novel and unpredictable stories, including Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which is India's first Zero Waste Film, Kedarnath, and more. With a knack for breathing freshness onto the big screens, Pragya Kapoor has undoubtedly shaped the shifting narrative of Indian cinema, and its evolution.