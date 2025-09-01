Pragya Kapoor Revisits Bombay of 2010, Shares Unseen Pictures From Her First Job

Pragya Kapoor, who has risen as a substantial producer, recently revisited her younger days in Mumbai and took a trip down memory lane of her first job in the city. She took to her social media handle to share a string of unseen pictures from her younger days and accompanied them with a heartwarming note, capturing her emotions just right.

She wrote, “Bombay, 2010. I was 19, wide-eyed, unsure, and just trying to find my footing in a city that felt larger than life. One of my first jobs here was with Procam, working on the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon. We were kids really, running on adrenaline, eating sandwiches at 3am, laughing through the exhaustion, and learning what it meant to be part of something bigger than ourselves.”

And added, “Looking back, it feels like a completely different lifetime. But those days taught me a lot and what it meant to truly hustle in Bombay. 15 years later, every time I think of where it all began, my heart goes back to these moments, messy hair, tired eyes, but so much spirit. ❤️”

Pragya’s journey in Bombay has been a rollercoaster, one that's packed with learning experiences and experiments. After she ventured into the Hindi film space, she shattered the moulds of predictability with novel storylines, including titles like Kedarnath, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and her latest release, Azaad. Going by her drive to keep her screen choices real and explorative, Pragya is paving the way for a healthier Bollywood.