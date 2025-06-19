Pragya Kapoor Says Aditya Roy Kapur Gave an Instant Nod When Asked to Join Her for an Environmental Cause

Besides being a respected film producer, Pragya Kapoor is also an environmentalist. Through 'Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation', Pragya has actively promoted the thought of conscious and sustainable living. Founded in 2022, Pragya Kapoor's Ek Saath Foundation has come a long way. Recently, the producer recalled Aditya Roy Kapur's involvement during the launch of the foundation.

“Apart from his good looks, I think what really sets Aditya apart is that he doesn’t overthink things. When I asked him to join me for the launch of my NGO, the Ek Saath Foundation, he said yes in a heartbeat - no questions asked, no managers or entourage, just him, comfortable and secure in who he is. That’s what I love about him. If he believes in something, he’s all in,” she says. “He’s as kind and down-to-earth as he was when I first met him during the shoot of Fitoor,” she adds, referring to the film he made with her husband, director Abhishek Kapoor in 2016.

Pragya Kapoor continues to step into the roles of a producer and an environmentalist. Under the foundation, she has organised waste management in slum settlements, turning them into zero-waste settlements. Beyond this, the NGO has also looked upon waste management at Elephanta Island, beach cleanups at Carter, tree plantation drives at Colaba, and educating students about environmental dumping or waste. It has also worked upon recycling, neutering community dogs, installing dustbins, organising tree plantation drives, maximising reforestation, and nurturing local citizens by spreading awareness about sanitation and healthier living - across small towns and hilly areas like the Himalayan foothills.

With this, Pragya Kapoor has made a significant and conscious contribution towards a better tomorrow, inspiring young minds to follow suit.