Pragya Kapoor Shares her Experience of Being a Mumbaikar for 16 Years, Reflects Back on the Journey

Pragya Kapoor recently celebrated 16 years of being in Mumbai. She reflected back on creating a life from being a girl who arrived in the city to work as an event manager, and growing as an influential producer in Bollywood. Reminiscing about her initial days, Pragya shared a few pictures and also penned a heartwarming note, capturing her journey in Mumbai.

Pragya wrote, "16 years in this city. The city that tested me, broke me, built me and eventually, became home. I came here as a small-town girl from Sweden, knowing just enough English to get by. I came here to work as an event manager and did whatever it took to survive. It didn’t feel like the “city of dreams” then but looking back now it kind of was."

She added, "And now when I look back from that girl to a woman who’s building her life on her own terms, producing stories, meeting incredible people, learning, unlearning, messing up and figuring it all out I can’t help but smile. To the city that gave me a family. To the friends who turned into lifelines. To the chaos that gave me calm. To the fear that taught me how to fight. Thank you Mumbai, you have my heart❤️"

By backing unconventional films, Pragya Kapoor has introduced a fresh wave of storytelling. With films like Kedarnath, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Azaad, and more, Pragya is creating a silent shift in cinema's evolution. As she fuses novelty to the screens, her admirers are keen to watch more of her on-screen magic.