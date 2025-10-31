Pragyaa Kapoor: Jackie Shroff Was the Catalyst Who Changed My Life

Pragyaa Kapoor, one of the most substantial producers of Bollywood, hails from Sweden and has made a mark in Mumbai. Recently, the filmmaker revisited her initial days in the city at a time when she was facing challenges, finding herself at crossroads of deciding whether to return to Sweden. While she found herself at the crossroads of life, she also found a “change maker”, Jackie Shroff, who guided her and changed her life’s path.

Pragyaa Kapoor shared a few wholesome stills with the iconic actor, and penned a note that read, “In a city full of people constantly crossing paths, somehow, you end up finding your people and for me, that was Jaggu Da �� He came into my life at a time when I was standing at a crossroads deciding whether to move back to Sweden or continue working in India. He became the catalyst who changed my life’s path, guiding me with clarity and faith when I needed it the most.”

She continued, “He started as a mentor and turned into family. From giving me my first acting lessons to helping me navigate the chaos of a new city, he was my guardian, my anchor, and the kindest soul I could’ve asked for. From events to films, he was the change maker the one who believed in me before anyone else did. Truly god sent, and I’ll always be so grateful. ��”

In the warm post and clicks, Pragyaa beautifully captured a genuine bond that transcends professional beginnings. Her words and candid moments with Jackie Shroff stand as a true reminder that true connections in the industry are built on trust, respect and shared values.