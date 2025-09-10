Prajakta Koli and Husband Vrishank Khanal Postpones Nepal Trip Amid Gen Z Protest, Says "What Happened is Truly Heartbreaking"

Youtuber Prajakta Koli got married to her longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal who is from Nepal. Ahead of her now husband's birthday actress had plan a trip to Nepal, who is currently protesting against corrupt govt. However in view in view of Gen Z protests Prajakta has postponed her trip.

On Tuesday, Mismatched actress posted a story on Instagram and said any celebration at this point feels like inappropriate. Prajakta said this protests as heart-breaking. Prajakta said, "What happened in Nepal yesterday is truly heartbreaking. Any form of celebration at such a time feels inappropriate. My heart goes out to the families of those who have suffered,"

She further added, "I was really looking forward to being there and meeting everyone, but now isn't the right time. Hopefully, I'll get to see you all very soon."

Content Creator and actor Prajakta Koli, better known by her social media moniker 'Mostly Sane', tied the knot with her longtime beau Vrishank Khanal on Feb 25. Her wedding ceremony, held amidst the landscapes of Kajrat, was a beautiful and private affair with family and close friends.