Prajakta Koli: Comedy is always such an easy pill to swallow

Mumbai, Dec 1 Content creator-actress Prajakta Koli, who will be seen in the show “Single Papa”, believes that when it comes to themes as sensitive as single parenting, humour can often be the most effective bridge.

Reflecting on the approach of “Single Papa”, Prajakta said comedy helps audiences absorb difficult truths without feeling weighed down.

“Comedy is always such an easy pill to swallow,” Prajakta told IANS.

She added: “If you want to have a difficult conversation, and it’s delivered through comedy, it's always been more effective. That’s why this set-up works so well.”

Speaking about her experience on set, she recalled the infectious energy brought in by little Hami.

“I had a lot of fun. He used to look at everyone with big eyes. It felt like he was having so much fun. And it was mind-blowing,” she said.

Prajakta added: “Once or twice, Kunale said something to him. And he responded. It was a lovely response. You must watch the show for Hami.”

Starring Manoj Pahwa, Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta and Ayesha, the series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as “work in progress.”

His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human.

Single Papa will premiere on December 12 on Netflix.

Talking about Prajakta, she released a short film, Khayali Pulao in 2020. She then acted in the Netflix series Mismatched.

In 2022, she was seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo and Mismatched (Season 2). In 2023, she headlined a Theatre teleplay called Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti directed by Akarsh Khurana.

She featured in Anu Menon's mystery film Neeyat, alongside Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Mita Vasishth, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma and Shashank Arora. In 2025, She appeared in the horror show Andhera. She will make debut in Marathi cinema with Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam.

