Prajakta Koli was a ‘good child’, started getting in trouble when she met her husband

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS ) For someone who grew up as the “perfect child,” content creator and actor Prajakta Koli says her first real brush with trouble came because of one boy, whom she later married.

Talking about how she was when she was younger, Prajakta, who will be seen in the show “Single Papa”, told IANS: “I was a very good child. I'm not saying that I was a topper. I was very average academically. But, I've grown up a single child. I've had a very friendly relationship with my parents. I've had 2-3 friends in the last few years. My childhood friends are a small group. So, my life has been the same.”

Prajakta said that she has never been someone who's “very social” and that she “rarely ever got in trouble.”

Spilling the beans about finally being a troublemaker, Prajakta had a sweet story to tell.

“The only time I started getting in trouble was when I met this boy I married this year. That’s when I started going out at night and drinking. He taught me all this. That’s when I started getting scolded a little.”

Recalling a moment, she said: “I remember I was out partying with him and I came home really late. I was a little... The next morning, when I woke up, I was very scared. I thought, there's going to be a problem. My parents were having tea. So, I said, sorry, it won't happen again.”

“My mom looked at me in anger and said, I'll give you three chances. My dad looked at me and. He said, two more times you can come home drunk then we'll talk.

“After that, he said, I liked it a little. I don't know what is wrong with you. You didn't do what you were supposed to do when all the kids were teenagers…”

"Single Papa" will stream on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor