Prakash Jha talks about the ‘most political film’ in his filmography

Mumbai, Dec 23 Filmmaker Prakash Jha has said that his next film is going to be the most political film in his filmography. Even though he has films like ‘Gangajal’, ‘Raajneeti’, ‘Satyagraha’ and others, the one that he has recently wrapped up is the one with the strongest political voice.

The filmmaker, who is set to attend the London Indian Film Festival, spoke with IANS recently, and shared peripheral details about the project.

When asked when he is returning to the political cinema fold, he told IANS, “It's already done. The next film, which I've just completed, we'll be talking about that in detail at the right time. For now, I can say that this is my most political film. So far, the films that I have done, they take the texture of being political, but they're not really hardcore political”.

He further mentioned, “Even a film like ‘Rajneeti’ was actually a family drama where the struggle to acquire or to take power was the issue. But it didn't talk about ideologies, it didn't talk about principles, it didn't talk about constitution, it didn't talk about human rights. The film, which actually really talks about politics or is the politics of our times, you'll be seeing it now”.

Prakash Jha is known for his hard-hitting, socially conscious cinema. Beginning his career with documentaries, he transitioned into feature films that boldly explored political corruption, caste conflict, crime, and systemic injustice. His films often blend realism with strong performances, making social issues accessible to mainstream audiences.

Beyond cinema, he has been an active public intellectual and briefly entered politics, reflecting his deep engagement with civic life. In recent years, he has also made a mark in the digital space with politically themed web series, continuing his tradition of socially relevant storytelling.

