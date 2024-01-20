Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya will usher in Ram Rajya: Kangana Ranaut

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 : With the country immersed in celebrations ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, actor Kangana Ranaut also shared her excitement around the event, on Saturday, saying that the city is poised to witness 'Ram Rajya'.

Speaking toon Saturday, Kangana said, "Those visiting Ayodhya Dham not only find peace of mind but also walk away with divine bliss while becoming better and wiser versions of themselves. It is our biggest and most-avowed dham, like the Vatican is for Christians. This city holds a lot of significance not just for the country but even beyond its shores. We are fortunate that Lord Ram has given us the wisdom to visit and worship him here."

On several Opposition leaders, including Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, turning down invitations to the 'Pran Pratishtha' event on January 22, the actor said, "Some people with twisted minds have decided against visiting this dham. They are being guided by their 'durbuddhi' (foolishness). We are all awaiting the 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will usher in 'Ram Rajya'."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the rituals around the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. The main rituals will be officiated by a special complement of priests chosen from across the country.

The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya earlier, on Thursday.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla', carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also shaped from the same stone.

Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Emergency', which also marks her first solo directorial.

