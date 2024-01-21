'Pran Pratishtha' to be marked by grand musical event 'Mangal Dhwani'

New Delhi [India], January 21 : As the euphoria and public expectations around the grand Ram Temple opening on Monday reached the proverbial crescendo, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged 10 am on January 22.

The Trust said the programme will be make for a "momentous occasion for every Indian, bringing together diverse traditions in celebration and honour of Prabhu Shri Ram".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the temple trust shared a few posts on the grand musical event with a message that read, "Immersed in devotion, the Prana Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya will be graced by the majestic 'Mangal Dhwani' at 10 AM. Witness over 50 exquisite instruments from different states come together for this auspicious occasion, resonating for nearly two hours. Orchestrated by Ayodhya's own Yatindra Mishra, this grand musical rendition is supported by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi."

Immersed in devotion, the Prana Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya will be graced by the majestic 'Mangal Dhwani' at 10 AM. Witness over 50 exquisite instruments from different states come together for this auspicious occasion, resonating for nearly two hours.… pic.twitter.com/9YlmraFFLx— Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 21, 2024

"Unique instruments from various states, unite in divine orchestration. A momentous opportunity to embrace and revive the age-old traditions of Bharat," the Trust added.

A key aspect of the event will be the playing of traditional musical instruments such as Pakhwaj, Flute and Dholak from UP, Veena from Karnataka, Sundari from Maharashtra, Mardala from Odisha, Santoor from MP, Pung from Manipur, Nagada and Kali from Assam, Tambura from Chhatisgarh, Clarinet from Delhi, Ravanahatha from Rajasthan, Shrikhol and Sarod from West Bengal, Ghatam from Andhra Pradesh, Sitar from Jharkhand, Santar from Gujarat, Pakhawaj from Gujarat, Hudka from Uttarakhand, and Nagaswaram, Tavil and Mridangam from Tamil Nadu.

According to the Trust, the temple town will resonate with the dulcet notes of the traditional Indian musical instruments for two hours.

Earlier, on Friday, the idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Friday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor