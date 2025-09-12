Pranali Rathod and Namik Paul bid emotional farewell as ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ wraps up after 11 years

Mumbai, Sep 12 After entertaining audiences for over a decade, the popular TV show “Kumkum Bhagya” has finally come to an end.

Lead actors Pranali Rathod and Namik Paul bid an emotional farewell to the show, sharing heartfelt messages as they wrapped up their journey on the long-running series. Sharing her thoughts on her journey as Prarthana, Pranali shared, “Being part of a show that has carried such a rich legacy on Indian television for over a decade has truly been a blessing. My journey as Prarthana has been filled with laughter, growth, and immense joy.”

“To contribute to such an iconic series that has entertained audiences for so many years is something I will always treasure. As we bid farewell, I carry with me gratitude for the memories we created, the bonds built on set, and the unwavering support of our viewers who welcomed us into their homes. This journey will always hold a special place in my heart,” she added.

Reflecting on his experience playing Shivansh, Namik Paul added, “Kumkum Bhagya will always hold a very special place in my heart. From watching it as a fan to actually becoming a part of this beautiful show has been nothing short of a dream come true.”

“The legacy that Sriti Ma’am and Shabbir Sir created is truly magical, and I feel so grateful that as an actor, I got the chance to be associated with it and carry it forward. This show has given me memories I will cherish forever, lessons that shaped me, and love from fans that I will hold close always.”

Zee TV’s popular daily soap "Kumkum Bhagya" has wrapped up after 11 years. Over the years, the show has featured several memorable actors, from Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia as Pragya and Abhishek Prem Mehra, to Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar as Ranbir Kohli and Prachi Arora, followed by Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma as Rajvansh Malhotra (RV) and Poorvi Kohli, and most recently, Pranali Rathod and Namik Paul.

