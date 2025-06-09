Pranati Rai Prakash Ventures into Music with Debut Single ‘Attrangi Kahani’

Actress Pranati Rai Prakash, who continues to impress with her versatility and artistic depth, has released a heartfelt new single titled ‘Attrangi Kahani’. Known for her dynamic presence on screen and her poetic sensibilities off-screen, Pranati's latest musical offering is a raw, intimate glimpse into her creative soul.Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Pranati shares, " I was shooting for my series and got a one-day break on Christmas. After shooting for forty-plus days, playing a certain role (Binny), I was full of emotions. My life has always been very filmy and I love romanticising life, so I aligned my emotions and this song happened."

The creation of ‘Attrangi Kahani’ was spontaneous, sparked during a quiet moment of reflection on her terrace. "I started humming and speaking lines as they came to me, just the way I write in my diary while journaling. I got the two words ‘Attrangi Kahani’ and ‘Tassaliyan’ in mind and the idea was how attrangi life is, love is! And how we console ourselves to believe in what comforts us, even if it’s being ‘delusional’. "Within just 15 minutes, the song had fully taken shape in her mind—a testament to her intuitive, emotion-driven process. "It’s about taking inspiration from my own life, sometimes the character’s as I perceive it, and collaborating the heart and the mind to decode those emotions and feelings into lyrics and tune. Business of the heart!"

Balancing multiple creative pursuits is second nature for Pranati, who views her artistry not just as profession but as a way of life. "I don’t know of a life without art forms. I wouldn’t be able to get through life without art, camera, and mountains. My talents are the very core of my being and I heavily depend on them to live my life. "Despite her packed schedule, Pranati finds solace and structure through solitude and self-expression. "I am a recluse, mostly by myself, so I find enough time for my artistic pursuits. I’ve been writing songs since I was twelve, and poems perhaps even earlier… purely as an urge to express. I remember recording my songs back in school on the computer microphone and mp3! Haha."

As for the future, she remains committed to nurturing all facets of her creativity. "I definitely plan to do them all for a lifetime. Putting them out in public totally depends on whether I feel it’s good enough to be shared—or only for my diary! "With ‘Attrangi Kahani’, Pranati Rai Prakash once again demonstrates that her art flows not from strategy, but from sincere emotion. And whether it’s through acting, modeling, or music, she continues to tell stories that resonate deeply.

