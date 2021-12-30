Pranav Misshra learnt the art of exploring his inner self in 2021

Mumbai, Dec 30 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actor Pranav Misshra reveals he learned the art of exploring his inner self in 2021 and that turned out to be the best thing.

The actor who is currently seen as 'Akshay Mehra', a parallel lead role in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', says: "We as humans are curious creatures. We explore, invent, discover and compose. But most of the time when it comes to knowing ourselves we are unfortunately lagging behind. So, in 2021 one of the most beautiful things I got engaged in was exploring myself during the lockdown.

"I feel deep down inside of us, we all are aware of our light's hidden glory. But its gleam is so bright that we are terrified to embrace it. Instead, we prefer to stand in the distance contemplating, procrastinating, making up excuses and taking solace in the fact that our holy grail is inside of us, within reach, yet unreachable."

On the work front Pranav, who shot to fame as 'Prem Singh Rathod' in 'Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi' adds: "I'm grateful that I could become part of one of the biggest projects 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'. Viewers are appreciating me and I'm loving the way my character in the show is growing. In 2022, I wish to do more good work and I'm ending the year and starting the new year on a positive note."

