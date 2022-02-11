Pranav Misshra talks about his role in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2'

Mumbai, Feb 11 Famous television actor Pranav Misshra finds his role in the show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' quite relatable. He elaborates about his character and also shares his perspective about the content on television.

"When I was offered to play Akki in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2', I could relate to the character on various levels. Though I was privileged to have less struggle as compared to my on-screen character who has to face lot of challenges in life. He is a very hard-working guy with self-respect ," Pranav says.

Pranav has been part of many prominent shows, such as 'Kya Hua Tera Vaada', 'Albeli Kahani Pyaar Ki', 'Jodha Akbar', 'Naagin', 'Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahin' and 'Internet Wala Love'. Right now, he is enjoying his role in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'.

"I am playing Disha Parmar aka Priya's brother in the show. Akki's character is extremely hard working and ambitious and has successfully managed to find a place in the audience's heart with his performance. He isn't a negative character rather determined, motivated and holds self respect," shares Pranav.

He further shares that over the years, the choice of content on television has evolved.

Pranav explains: "In the past 8-10 years, if you see every project has a new storyline, shooting patterns and characters. But it is unfortunate that on television, there is not much commercial success to these new content oriented stories and the theme of high voltage vamp drama and 'saas-bahu' sagas follow due to the audience popularity. Television is changing as now an entire new genre of comedy and reality shows have made a parallel space for themselves."

