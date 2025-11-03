Pranit More Health Update: Team Issues Statement Post Bigg Boss 19 Exit, Says He is Doing Well

Pranit More's sudden exit from Bigg Boss 19 show left many viewers in shock. Pranit More was feeling low from past few days, after test he tested positive for Dengue and to recovery his exit was shown in the house. Following Pranit More’s exit from the show, speculation about his well-being circulated widely and to clear the air Pranit More's team has given an official statement.

Pranit's team took instagram and gave health update. Team said that standup comedian is under medical observation, aiming to address ongoing rumors and gave reassurance to his supporters. "Hey guys, just wanted to update you all, Pranit is doing well. We’re in constant touch with the Bigg Boss team and they’re keeping us informed about his recovery. Thank you so much for all the love, support, and prayers you’ve been sending his way. Please continue to pray for his speedy recovery. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra.", Pranit's story read.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan announced Pranit More's departure due to health reasons, clarifying there would be no other evictions that week. This announcement addressed speculation and reassured fans that Pranit's exit was solely medical.

Despite his absence impacting the house, fans are optimistic about his recovery and potential return to 'Bigg Boss 19', reflecting his positive impression this season.