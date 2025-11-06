Pranit More to Make Comeback In Bigg Boss 19 After Sudden Eviction On Medical Terms?

Pranit More, has created a huge fan base after entering in Bigg Boss 19. He was evicted in last weekend ka vaar due to health concerns. Post his exit from house, he is trending on social media. Fans are saying No Pranit No Bigg Boss. According to recent update, reports suggest that Pranit is likely to make comeback in house.

This news has created frenzy among fans with the phrase “KING PRANIT IS COMING” trending on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening. During the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan announced Pranit's departure for medical reasons. While this led contestants and viewers to believe Pranit was eliminated, reports soon revealed he was moved to a secret room for health monitoring.

🚨 BREAKING! Pranit More to enter Bigg Boss 19 house today (Via Filmwindow) — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 5, 2025

Fan excitement surged online upon rumors of Pranit's return, with hashtags like #KingPranitIsComing and #PranitMoreReturns trending. Fans posted emotional messages, with one user exclaiming, "Whole India is waiting...KING PRANIT IS COMING!" and another stating, "The throne was never empty — Pranit is coming back stronger." Pranit's nomination the previous week, coupled with his non-eviction, suggested a temporary departure.

Bigg Boss update accounts report his re-entry will be filmed on Wednesday, likely airing in Thursday or Friday's episode. Contestants Gaurav Khanna and Malti Chahar, visibly emotional during his exit, are expected to welcome him back warmly.