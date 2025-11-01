Pranit More to Rejoin Bigg Boss 19 House Through Secret Room: Reports

Pranit More who is one of popular contestant in Bigg Boss 19 reportedly got out of house due to health. As per the sources, standup comedian was diagnosed with Dengue and was admitted in hospital. Fans were scared about will this be eviction or he will be back. After elimination news got out hashtag we want Pranit back in the house started trending. His absence created quite a stir among viewers, as he had been one of the most active and entertaining participants this season.

After the eviction their are reports that Pranit will be back in the house after receiving the necessary treatment and showing improvement in his health, Pranit is reportedly back — but in the secret room. As per the report by Film Window, Pranit will be returning to the house but not immediately. he will be sent to secret room, a common Bigg Boss strategy that allows evicted or temporarily removed contestants to observe the house without being seen.

Pranit More's return to Bigg Boss 19 has sparked fan excitement, eager to see how the popular contestant will impact the house dynamics. Known for his humor, bold opinions, and straightforward nature, Pranit, with his comedy background, quickly became a central figure, injecting refreshing energy into the often tense environment. His ability to use humor to lighten the mood and his willingness to speak his mind ensured he remained involved in key discussions and tasks, making him a compelling, albeit sometimes misunderstood, housemate.

Pranit's return from the secret room is highly anticipated. Viewers expect his renewed strength and perspective to disrupt the house dynamics and give him a competitive advantage in Bigg Boss 19.