Pranitaa Pandit enjoyed water sports, snorkelling and good food on Maldives vacation

Mumbai, June 26 Actress Pranitaa Pandit, who was recently on a trip to the Maldives with her family and friends, shared how she thoroughly enjoyed water sports, delectable food and snorkelling.

Talking about this trip, Pranitaa, who is known for her show ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’, said: “During our trip, we thoroughly enjoyed water sports and the delectable food. One particularly memorable moment was shooting and snorkelling. My daughter Anysha was thrilled to see baby sharks for the very first time and loved it. This experience brought us all closer together and created a lasting memory for our family.”

Talking about her travel companions, she said: “I was travelling with friends who are like family, and that added a special touch to any journey. I travelled with my family and my friend Shiny Doshi, and their presence made the trip even more enjoyable and meaningful. Such friends provide support, share in the joy of new experiences, and create lasting memories that strengthen the bond between us.”

Pranitaa further said: “We have spent five wonderful days in the Maldives. With my daughter, Anysha, now in school, all our vacations revolve around her schedule, which has been a significant shift for us. Our vacations are now more planned and structured, ensuring that we make the most of our time together while accommodating her school commitments.”

The actress shared that she wants to travel more.

“I would love to travel regularly, but with family, it requires better planning. While spontaneous trips were more common in the past, travelling with family necessitates careful preparation to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for everyone involved,” she concluded.

On the work front, she has starred in shows like ‘Do Hanson Ka Joda’, ‘Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha’, ‘Kavach’, ‘Jamai Raja’, and ‘Uttaran’.

