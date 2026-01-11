Prashant Tamang Dies at 43: Indian Idol Season 3 Winner Passes Away Due to Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Indian Idol Season 3 winner Prashant Tamang passed away at the age of 43 on Sunday in New Delhi, filmmaker Rajesh Ghatani said on social media.

The singer-turned actor from Darjeeling reportedly passed away due to cardiac arrest. Tamang was taken to the Dwarka hospital in New Delhi, where he was pronounced dead. His family hasn’t issued an official statement yet.

“Oh God, this is heartbreaking — heartfelt condolences, Prashant bhai,” Rajesh Ghatani wrote on Facebook alongside a picture of the artist.

Born on December 4, 1983, in Darjeeling, Tamang honed his music skills as a constable in Kolkata Police, where he performed as part of the orchestra. His true claim to fame came in 2007 when he won the singing reality competition Indian Idol.

Tamang made his acting debut with the 2010 Nepali hit Gorkha Paltan while also lending his voice as a playback singer. He also acted in films like Angalo Yo Maya Ko (2011), Kina Maya Ma (2011), Nishani (2014), Pardesi (2015), and Ye Maya Hanaima (2016).

Raju Bista, Member of Parliament from Darjeeling and National Spokesperson of BJP, said, "The untimely demise of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer and actor, has left the Gorkha community, along with the entire world of arts and music, stunned and heartbroken." He added that by winning Indian Idol in 2007, Prashant made the Gorkhas of India proud and brought widespread recognition for the community. He also brought Nepali music and songs to the limelight