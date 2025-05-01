Prasoon Joshi hails WAVES 2025 as a visionary leap for India's creative industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : At the inaugural session of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, noted lyricist and Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Prasoon Joshi, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foresight in bringing such a transformative event to India.

"This is an unprecedented event... Such an event could be possible only because of the vision of our Prime Minister. Many people dream of such things, but our Prime Minister has the spirit to make it possible," Joshi said, emphasising that India no longer needs to look abroad for platforms like Cannes or Davos.

"Now, our creators can tell their stories to the world, from here," he said.

The WAVES 2025 summit, being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, who declared the event a historic milestone in India's cultural and creative journey.

Addressing delegates from more than 90 countries, the Prime Minister highlighted India's unparalleled narrative richness and artistic legacy.

"India, with a billion-plus population, is also a land of a billion-plus stories and over a billion storytellers," said PM Modi, adding, "Every street, every river, every mountain in India carries a tale... Truly, India has much more to offer."

Reinforcing India's spiritual and artistic depth, the Prime Minister remarked, "In India, even music is a form of spiritual practice. Every note tells a story, every rhythm has a soul... the sound of India carries a touch of the divine."

Calling on global creators to collaborate with Indian talent, he urged, "This is the perfect time to 'Create in India, and Create for the World.'"

With the theme "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," WAVES 2025 is India's first global summit focused exclusively on the audio-visual and entertainment industries.

Spanning four days, it brings together over 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300 companies, and 350 startups, covering sectors from film, OTT, and AVGC-XR to AI, comics, and broadcasting.

A major initiative unveiled at the summit is the Global Media Dialogue (GMD), which includes participation from 25 countries at a ministerial level, designed to enhance international collaboration in content creation and policy alignment.

Another highlight is the WAVES Bazaar, an expansive international e-marketplace featuring over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 creative projects, providing an unprecedented platform for global content trade.

PM Modi is also scheduled to tour the Creatosphere, where he will meet top participants of the "Create in India" challenges, initiatives that drew more than 100,000 entrants nationwide.

The Bharat Pavilion, showcasing India's artistic heritage and digital innovation, is also on his itinerary.

The grand opening ceremony, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), featured a spectacular 50-piece orchestra led by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani, and a soulful welcome song by singer Shreya Ghoshal.

Shah Rukh Khan made a powerful stage appearance to greet international guests, joined by Bollywood luminaries including Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.

