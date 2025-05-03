Prasoon Joshi, Ila Arun, Papon discuss folk culture at WAVES 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : On Day 3 of WAVES 2025, a special session titled 'Spotify House: Evolution of Folk Music in India' was attended by leading names from India's folk and music scene.

Held under the WAVES Culturals and Concerts, the discussion was moderated by host Roshan Abbas. It included a panel featuring CBFC Chairperson and lyricist Prasoon Joshi, folk singer Malini Awasthi, music composer Nandesh Umap, singer and composer Papon, and popular performer Ila Arun.

The panellists discussed how Indian folk music thrives as a living, collective tradition. They also agreed that folk is not a relic of the past, but a force deeply embedded in daily life and passed down across generations.

As per a press release shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prasoon described folk as a "tactile feel of life" and a dynamic expression of shared human experience.

"When you seek yourself, you write poetry. When you subsume yourself, you write folk," Prasoon said.

The conversation revolved around efforts to bring folk music into the mainstream. The panellists also appreciated platforms like Spotify and initiatives like WAVES for including folk in larger cultural narratives. Nandesh Umap called folk "an open university," stressing its inclusive and democratic nature.

Papon recounted his journey with folk music, including a memorable moment in Serbia when Assamese folk songs received a standing ovation. He also spoke about how Indian folk resonates globally when presented with authenticity. Ila Arun and Malini Awasthi also shared how the roots of folk music lie in community and emotion.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated WAVES 2025 on Thursday. More than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups are participating from over 90 countries. The four-day event began on May 1 and will continue until May 4.

