Prateek Kuhad drops his new track 'I'm Someone New'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has come up with his latest English track, 'I'm Someone New'.

Taking to Instagram, Prateek treated fans with the song video and captioned it, "Straight from the I'm Someone New OUT NOW!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8wtkyuKZot/

Prateek recently embarked on his globally successful Silhouettes Tour.

In March, he opened for Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour in India, followed by the release of three singles: 'No Complaints,' 'Just Like A Movie,' and the most recent track, 'I'm Someone New'. The latter two are co-produced with Grammy Nominee Gregg Wattenberg.

Kuhad's intimate lyricism has garnered a global following, with strong fan bases in North America, UK, South East Asia and India. The singer will soon resume his World Tour, with stops in Australia, India and more dates to be announced around the world. 'I'm Someone New' has already been played at multiple venues on the tour, with fan videos circulating on the internet.

Reflecting on his new single, Prateek Kuhad shared, "Sometimes, being around a person and their love can really change you into the best version of yourself, a version that maybe you weren't even aware existed. At its core, 'I'm Someone New' is about the immensely transformative power of love. This song was made with a lot of heart, and I'm happy that it's finally out!"

This introspective perspective is a testament to Kuhad's ability to infuse deep emotional resonance in his music, making each song a personal journey for listeners.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor