Prateek Kuhad excited about his upcoming 10-City 'Silhouettes Tour' across India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 : Singer Prateek Kuhad on Monday announced the dates for his 'Silhouettes Tour'.

The highly anticipated nationwide tour spanning ten major cities will kick off on November 8th and conclude on December 22nd, 2024 with additional tour dates in Australia, UK, Asia and Europe along the way, as per a statement.

Starting from Hyderabad, the tour will make its way to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kolkata, Guwahati, Indore, and Ahmedabad.

The 'Silhouettes Tour' will feature live performances of his chart-topping hits, including "Cold/mess," "Tum Jab Paas," "Kasoor," and his latest offerings including "Just Like A Movie" and "Mulaqat."

Excited about the tour, Prateek said, "The love and energy that India pours is unparalleled. We will be touring across the globe over the next few months and will wrap up the Silhouettes Tour in winter with the India leg. I've been reading all the comments and messages my fans in India have been sending about the tour. It's going to be a special set with the entire band, we aim to take it a notch higher this year. My team and I are working really hard to make it one of the best experiences for my fans."

