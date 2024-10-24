Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta to star in romantic comedy 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela'

Mumbai, Oct 24 Actors Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta and Kubbra Sait will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming romantic comedy christened 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela' directed by Danish Aslam.

Prateik said, “There’s nothing tougher than making an audience laugh. It was fun to be down for that challenge with ‘Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’. I’ll be seen playing the role of a guy who’s great with numbers but terrible with intimacy.”

He added that the film is a “hilarious and heartfelt journey of self-discovery, that talks about the stuff most Indians prefer to be silent about—finance and intimacy.”

Shot in India and the UK, the film tells the story of Zubin, a man with a knack for numbers but not romance, who faces rejection when his fiancee, Shehnaz, turns down his proposal due to his bedroom blunders. Seeking solace, he meets Ruby, a spirited intimacy coordinator & they strike a quirky deal, leading to a hilarious journey of self-improvement & the possibility of love.

Sayani added: “‘Khwaboon Ka Jhamela’ has such a brilliant script—funny, sad, and really cool. Collaborating with Danish, Arpita, and Prateik again was fabulous, and playing an intimacy coach was something entirely new for me.”

“It’s a subject that hasn’t really been explored in Indian cinema. Danish made the story relatable for all of us. Shooting in the freezing cold left us in a brain fog, but it was an experience I’ll never forget!”

Director Danish Aslam, who is known for his directorial ventures like “It’s Not That Simple”, “Flesh” and “Break Ke Baad”, said that the genre of rom-coms are back.

“I've always been attracted towards dysfunctional and unconventional relationships - which is pretty much 90 percent of love today. But I think there's a lack of Indian movies telling those stories, where love is just a swipe away. 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’ dives headfirst into the hilarious and often awkward realities of modern relationships.”

“It's a love letter to the young and restless, a generation navigating the beautiful mess that is romance in a world where the rules have changed. I'm a firm believer in the energy on set translating onto screen and this cast is as mad as they are talented.”

The director said that working with Prateik, Sayani, and Kubbra was an absolute riot.

“Even ChatGPT couldn't come up with an appropriate enough metaphor!” he added.

Producer Harman Baweja, said that the film brings together an “incredibly talented team and a truly unique story”.

“It’s a rom-com that’s not just about finding the one, but it also takes two seemingly unrelated topics—personal finances and intimacy—and weaves them into a narrative that’s entertaining and meaningful.”

He shared that collaborating with an exceptional team has been super rewarding.”

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Vicky Bahri, and directed by Danish Aslam, “Khwaabon Ka Jhamela” will stream on JioCinema Premium on November 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor