Prateik Smita Patil on taking on his late mother's surname: 'Why should anyone be shocked?'

Mumbai, Oct 4 Even with all this talk about women's empowerment and matriarchy, it is still uncommon for a child to use their mother's last name, instead of the father's. So, everyone's surprise was understandable as actor Prateik Babbar changed his surname, and adopted his late mother, Smita Patil's last name.

Interacting exclusively with IANS, the 'Chhichhore' actor was asked, "You have recently changed your surname, taking your late mother's surname. This has left a lot of people shocked."

Claiming that there is nothing unusual about this, Prateik shared, "Why should anyone be shocked? There is no reason to be shocked. I have taken my mother's name- there is nothing to be shocked about that - she is my mother after all."

It must also be noted that Prateik did not invite his paternal family to his wedding to Priya Banerjee in February this year.

His half-brother, Aaryan Babbar, revealed that they had not been invited to be a part of the wedding. He added that it was a painful moment for the family as Prateik has distanced himself from his loved ones.

Earlier, during another exclusive conversation with us, Prateik opened up about what makes his late, iconic mother, Smita Patil, a phenomenal actor even today.

According to him, it was her “unparalleled ability to connect with her characters on a deep emotional level.” that sets her apart.

Prateik told IANS, “My mother had an unparalleled ability to connect with her characters on a deep, emotional level. She brought a raw authenticity and profound sensitivity to every role she played."

"Her performances were not just about acting but about living and breathing the lives of the characters she portrayed. This sincerity and dedication to her craft continue to resonate with audiences today, making her work timeless," the 'Ekk Deewana Tha' actor added.

While Prateik never got a chance to meet her and witness her magic, he lives her through all the art she made during her time on earth.

"She had a remarkable way of seeing the world through others' eyes, which was evident in her performances and her life," Prateik stated.

