Prateik Smita Patil reveals why he only enjoys walking the ramp with wife Priya Banerjee

Mumbai, Oct 5 Bollywood actor Prateik Smita Patil revealed why he prefers walking the ramp only with his wife Priya Banerjee.

Speaking candidly to IANS, the actor shared that walking alongside Priya adds a sense of comfort, confidence, and joy that he doesn’t feel otherwise. When asked whether it's more fun walking the ramp with his wife or another actress, Prateik mentioned, “Obviously with my wife. I am sorry, unfortunately, I don't enjoy it with anyone else. No offence to all the beautiful women in the world. But I will enjoy it only with my wife on the ramp."

Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar recently graced the ramp together in stunning white outfits.

The actor also spoke about how he changed his surname, choosing to adopt his late mother Smita Patil's last name. Prateik stated, “Why should anyone be shocked? There is no reason to be shocked. I have taken my mother's name- there is nothing to be shocked about that - she is my mother after all.”

On February 14, Priya and Prateik got married at their home in the presence of their closest family and friends. The wedding festivities included the haldi and mehendi ceremony before the pheras. The couple shared a series of stunning pictures from their intimate wedding on Instagram, writing, “I’ll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik.”

Meanwhile, Prateik Babbar’s half-brother, Arya Babbar, shared that their side of the family wasn’t invited to the wedding. He expressed that it was a painful moment, noting how Prateik has grown distant from his loved ones.

Prateik is the son of veteran actor Raj Babbar and the late actress Smita Patil. After Smita’s passing, Raj Babbar married Nadira Babbar, with whom he has two children — Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar.

Prior to his relationship with Priya Banerjee, Prateik was married to Sanya Sagar. The couple tied the knot in 2019 but went their separate ways in 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor