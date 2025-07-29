Prateik Smita Patil to share screen space with better half Priya Banerjee? Find out

Mumbai, July 29 If the latest buzz doing rounds in the entertainment circuit is to be believed, actor Prateik Smita Patil will be sharing screen space with his better half, Priya Banerjee, soon.

While the name of the project has not been disclosed till now, the drama has reportedly already hit the floor.

The sources close to the production claimed that Priya has been roped in to play a special role in the forthcoming season of a popular web series, in which Prateik is seen as one of the lead characters.

Although further details regarding their roles have been kept under wraps for now, it is reported that Pratiek and Priya's scenes together enhance the show’s narrative.

The source revealed, “Priya’s role is short but impactful. Casting her opposite Prateik brought a natural ease and chemistry on set. The scenes feel real, probably because they share that comfort off-screen too.”

This is the first time that Prateik and Priya will be sharing screen space together.

The lovebirds made their relationship official back in 2023 and tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony on February 14, this year.

The couple got married in a simple ceremony in the comfort of their home in the presence of their closest family and friends.

Dropping a string of some lovely wedding pictures on social media, the couple shared a joint post with the caption, “I’ll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik".

Prateik's actor and politician father, Raj Babbar, and his half-brother Aarya Babbar were not invited to the wedding.

Prateik is believed to have cut all ties with his family, saying that he wishes to embrace his mother's identity and let go of his father's name.

It must be noted that Priya is Prateik's second wife. The 'Ekk Deewana Tha' actor was earlier married to Sanya Sagar. These two entered matrimony in 2019 and decided to part ways in 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor