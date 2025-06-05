Pratibha Ranta enjoys World Environment Day with a walk uphill

Mumbai, June 5 Actress Pratibha Ranta enjoyed World Environment Day on Thursday with a walk uphill.

Sharing some sneak peeks from her trip to her hometown, Pratibha revealed that nature is her true inspiration.

Posing in a black crop top, paired with black leggings and a green sweatshirt, the diva wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy world environment day...Nature is what drives me the most. A walk uphill reminded me of where I come from and where I aim to go. My walks have always been moments of introspection."

Pratibha revealed that ever since her movie "Laapataa Ladies" reached the audience, she was showered with a lot of love from the people of her hometown.

She added, "After the release of Laapataa Ladies, my people showered me with so much love. It was truly beautiful being back home.Thankyou so much everyone."

Back in March this year, Pratibha marked the first anniversary of her critically acclaimed drama, "Laapataa Ladies". She revealed that Kiran Rao's directorial helped her grow as an artist.

She shared, “I feel overjoyed to be a part of ‘Laapataa Ladies’, a film that has helped me grow as an actress. Now that it has completed one year of its release, it feels surreal. I feel overwhelmed and I'm glad beyond words. Each day during the shoot was fresh and also a learning experience for me”.

The 'Heeramandi' actress added, “I will always be thankful to Aamir Khan sir and Kiran Rao, for bringing out the 'actor' in me. Though the film has completed one year, the audiences have kept its essence alive, and I'm filled with gratitude for it”.

Featuring Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastav, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in the lead, "Laapataa Ladies" talks about two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's homes.

