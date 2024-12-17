Pratibha Ranta Expresses Excitement for Oscars Shortlist for ‘Laapataa Ladies’: I Hope It Happens on My Birthday

Pratibha Ranta has been on a roll in 2024. The actress left the audience mighty impressed with back-to-back impactful performances in 'Heeramandi' and 'Laapataa Ladies'. While she received immense appreciation for her role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, her portrayal of 'Jaya' in 'Laapataa Ladies' established her as one of the most power-packed performers. 'Laapataa Ladies' has been an official entry at the Oscars 2025. As Pratibha Ranta celebrates her birthday today, she expressed gratitude, revealed how she'd like to spend the day, and her excitement for the Oscars shortlist.

Pratibha Ranta shared, "This year has been the most thankful year of my life, and I'm really looking forward for the coming years ahead. I would like to start my 24th birthday by visiting the temple because I think that God has been really kind to me, and I just want to go and thank him for all the blessings that He's given me. I'm going to pray for everyone around me because the kind of support I've received from audiences around me has been magical and beautiful. So, I just want to go and thank God for what has happened in my life. I am very grateful."

Opening up about the Oscars shortlist, Pratibha shared, "When I got to know that Oscars' top 15 shortlist might be out on my birthday, I was praying for that to happen, and if that happens, I think that will be the biggest birthday gift for me. Fingers crossed, I'm praying every day and night for the Oscars shortlist. I hope it happens on my birthday."

Pratibha Ranta has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her exceptional performances, highlighting her mettle as a power-packed performer. Her ability to pull off complex and emotionally heavy roles has garnered her praise and appreciation from the masses and critics and has left them eagerly waiting to see more of her.