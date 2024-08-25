Pratibha Ranta goes on small trek with friends: Missed being surrounded by nature

Mumbai, Aug 25 “Laapataa Ladies” star Pratibha Ranta missed being surrounded by nature after her friends took her for a small trek.

Pratibha, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures and clips from her trek at an undisclosed location.

Talking about the trek, Pratibha said it felt like home to her.

“This morning, my friends dragged me for a small trek and even though I was so sleep deprived, the moment I got there, it weirdly felt like home,” she penned.

“Having grown up in the mountains, I didn’t realise how much I just missed being surrounded by nature. I can’t believe that this is the first time I’ve actually done this after living in this city for almost half a decade now,” wrote the actress.

“Can’t wait to do this again and make a ritual out of it! Uff, my heart is so happyyy.”

Pratibhamade her acting debut in 2020 with the show “Qurbaan Hua”, where she played Chahat Baig Bhatt Dhyani opposite Karan Jotwani. The series concluded in 2021. She made her web debut with “Aadha Ishq.”

It was in 2024, when the actress made her film debut with filmmaker Karan Rao’s “Laapataa Ladies”. In the same year, she played Shama, a courtesan's daughter in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.”

It was her work in “Laapataa Ladies,” which earned her rave reviews. The film, which also stars Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan, told the story of two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's homes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor