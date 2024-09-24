Pratibha Ranta thanks Kiran Rao for taking her ‘beneath’ her ‘wings’ for ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Mumbai, Sep 24 Actress Pratibha Ranta said that Monday turned out to be “one of the most special days of life” as her film “Laapataa Ladies” got selected as India’s official entry at Oscar 2025 and thanked filmmaker Kiran Rao for taking her under her wings.

Pratibha took to Instagram, where she essayed the role of Jaya in “Laapataa Ladies”, shared a string of pictures with Kiran and her co-stars Sparsh and Nitanshi Goel from the film.

“Yesterday turned out to be one of the most special days of life. Our film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ was selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars, Thank You Kiran Ma’am for all your support and for taking me beneath your wings! A big shout out to our whole team . Can’t stop celebrating,” she wrote.

On Monday, Nitanshi too shared pictures with Kiran to celebrate their film.

“Phool english mein bataayein? feeling very happy & grateful that Laapataa Ladies is India’s official entry for Oscars 2025! Kalaakand banaane ja rahi hun aap sab ke liye… Aapki Phool.”

On September 23 the comedy drama “Laapataa Ladies” was chosen and submitted as India's official entry in the Best Foreign Film Category for the Oscars 2025 by the Film Federation of India.

The Oscars are set to be held in March 2025. The film was contending alongside 29 film including names such as “Animal”, “Kill”, “Kalki 2898 AD”, “Srikanth”, “Chandu Champion”, “Joram”, “Maidaan”, “Sam Bahadur”, “Article 370”, the Malayalam film “Aattam”, which was feted with the National Award for Best Feature Film this year and Payal Kapadia’s “All We Imagine As Light”, a Cannes winner.

“Laapataa Ladies”, which will be releasing on Japan in October 4, is produced by Rao, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande.

“Laapataa Ladies” premiered in March 2024 in India and captivated audiences for over 100 days in theaters and then continued to earn love and appreciation from audiences on OTT.

The film is a slice-of-life comedy about the misadventures of two young brides who become separated on the same train but with different grooms. It is a blend of mistaken identities and laugh-out-loud escapades.

