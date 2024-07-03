Pratik Gandhi back as host of 'Crimes Aaj Kal' S3: 'Encourage viewers to consider reality and facts'

Mumbai, July 3 Actor Pratik Gandhi has returned as the host for the third season of the crime anthology series 'Crimes Aaj Kal' and said that the issues addressed in each story will encourage viewers to consider reality and facts with bated breath.

The makers unveiled a riveting promo for the new season on social media, providing a sneak peek into ghastly crimes inspired by true events depicted in each episode.

The post is captioned: "Kya hoga jab crime ki duniya ka darwaza aapki aankhon ke samne khulega? Dekhiye Crimes Aaj Kal Season 3 now streaming on Amazon miniTV."

Expressing his excitement about returning as the host, Pratik shared: "The phenomenal success of the previous seasons has been highly motivating for me. This anthology's premise is both engaging and informative, prompting one to pause and reflect."

"The concerns addressed in each story will encourage viewers to consider reality and facts with bated breath as we seek to find out the truth in each episode. I'm hopeful that viewers will like and support the third season as much as they loved the first two," added Pratik.

Sharing his thoughts on the new season, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon miniTV, said: "Crimes Aaj Kal S3 will dive deeper into real-life incidents, presenting enthralling and gripping investigations that unravel the complexities of each case. With Pratik as the narrator, his style of narration will add to the engagement level and grip audiences."

"With an emphasis on youngsters and their difficulties, 'Crimes Aaj Kal Season 3' will allow viewers to explore each case from various perspectives, all while remaining truthful to the facts," he added.

Vipul D. Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Optimystix Entertainment, commented: "This season, we have taken the storytelling up a notch to ensure that each episode leaves a lasting impact on the audiences. From meticulous research to engaging narratives, we have left no stone unturned in making this season our best yet. We hope that this season will not only captivate viewers but also make them reflect on the realities of the world around them."

This season will delve into twisted criminal cases, weaving precise sequences of events together to shed light on societal misdeeds. Exploring a variety of suspense-inducing themes, Pratik will seek to create awareness among viewers about the crimes taking place around them, shedding light on ways to protect oneself.

Directed by Subbu Iyer and produced by Optimystix Entertainment, 'Crimes Aaj Kal Season 3' is now streaming on Amazon miniTV.

