Pratik Gandhi calls playing a firefighter in ‘Agni’ his most ‘rewarding role’

Mumbai, Dec 17 Actor Pratik Gandhi has recently opened up about his role as a firefighter in the latest film "Agni," calling it one of the most challenging yet rewarding experiences of his career.

The actor shared his excitement and the intense preparation involved in portraying such a dynamic role. In a statement, Gandhi shared, “Playing a firefighter in Agni has been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my career, as it has given me a profound understanding of the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of firefighters. With deep admiration, I reflect on their bravery and the hidden challenges they face daily.”

He added, “I am extremely proud that now I am an ambassador of fire services in India, and what touches me deeply is that fire marshals from all over the country have reached out to express their gratitude for my portrayal of this role. This is a testament of the fact that the film has truly struck a chord with the firefighters fraternity across the length and breadth of the country. Through our film, I hope that we inspire youth to join the Indian Fire Services as well and dedicate themselves to a cause larger than life itself.”

Agni, written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, showcases the lives of firefighters and the immense challenges they face in a densely populated country like India. The film honours the bravery of these unsung heroes while presenting a fresh and impactful story. It offers a gripping narrative that explores the sacrifices and dangers faced by those who risk their lives to protect others.

In the film, Pratik Gandhi played the role of a fearless firefighter, Vitthal. Set against the backdrop of a city plagued by a mysterious series of fires, the film also stars Divyenndu, Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah in pivotal roles.

The action drama released on December 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

