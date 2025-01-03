Pratik Gandhi starrer ‘Phule’ to release on Mahatma Phule’s 197th birth anniversary

Mumbai, Jan 3 The much-awaited Pratik Gandhi starrer "Phule" is set to release on the 197th birth anniversary of the renowned social reformer, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule.

The film, which highlights the life and contributions of the iconic figure in Indian history, promises to bring his revolutionary ideas to the forefront, offering audiences a powerful portrayal of his fight against social injustice and inequality.

The makers took to social media to announce the news and shared a poster, writing, “On this birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, India’s first woman educator, Dancing Shiva Films, Kingsmen Productions, and we are coming together to announce the worldwide release of the film Phule in cinemas on April 11th, 2025, which marks the 197th birth anniversary of Jyotirao Phule. #SavitribaiPhule #JyotibaPhule #FilmAnnouncement #Equality

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan, the film stars Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as his wife, Savitribai Phule. The movie brings to life the inspiring journey of this iconic couple, who played a pivotal role in advocating for equality and education in India.

Speaking about the biopic, Mahadevan shared, “This is our humble tribute to a great son and daughter of India. The film is a must-watch for the Y-generation, as it offers more than what history books have touched upon. It’s an immersive journey back in time, showcasing how these visionaries shaped our nation’s history.”

The director added, “We have stuck to the historical facts while making this film, but it is not just a historical narrative. The film is a call to recognise the sacrifices and values that continue to shape our society.”

On the other hand, Patralekhaa stated, “I am deeply honored to portray Savitribai Phule in this film. Alongside Jyotirao Phule, she laid the very foundation for modern education and social equality in India. On her birth anniversary today, it's only fitting that we announce the release of Phule. I’m thrilled that audiences will soon witness their inspiring journey on the big screen, and hopefully, be moved by their extraordinary courage and vision.”

The first poster of the film Phule was unveiled last year on the occasion of the 196th birth anniversary of Jyotirao Phule.

