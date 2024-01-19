Pratik Gandhi-starrer series 'Gandhi' begins shooting in Gujarat

Mumbai, Jan 19 The upcoming Pratik Gandhi-starrer series 'Gandhi' has flagged off its filming on Friday, with its first schedule being held in Gujarat.

The series, directed by Hansal Mehta of 'Aligarh' fame, is a biopic based on Mahatma Gandhi and will see Pratik essaying the titular character.

It marks the third collaboration between Pratik and Hansal after the superhit streaming series ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’.

On Friday, the makers of the show unveiled a glimpse of Gandhi’s world sharing a carousel of images from the set.

This epic series, capturing the life and times of the Mahatma, is set to be an international production shot across various Indian and foreign locations.

The series will have many seasons and is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions.

Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta has been on a roll with his Netflix series 'Scoop' and SonyLIV's 'Scam 2003' -- the sequel to 'Scam 1992', garnering critical acclaim.

His next project is 'The Buckingham Murders', starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

