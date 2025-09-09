Pratik Gandhi to ‘first friend in England’ Tom Felton: Can’t wait to have you in India

Mumbai, Sep 9 Acclaimed star Pratik Gandhi has called “Harry Potter” star Tom Felton his first friend in England and said that he cannot wait to have the English actor in India.

Felton took to Instagram, where he shared three pictures posing with Pratik, Hansal Mehta, Bhamini Oza and Kabir Bedi at the red carpet of Toronto International Film Festival, where their series “Gandhi” premiered.

Felton, will be seen as Josiah Oldfield in the series, called Pratik his “brother in arms” as he wrote the caption: “To my brother in arms @pratikgandhiofficial - the cast & crew that made this happen - what an honour it was to premiere ‘Gandhi’ at @tiff_net to a standing ovation this weekend - @hansalmehta #gandhi”

Taking to the comment section, Pratik replied: “Cheers to my first friend in England, the innocent, emotional and funny @t22felton. Can’t wait to have you in India.”

On Monday, Academy Award-winner AR Rahman shared a picture posing with Felton and had said that he is a “major part” of the series.

Rahman took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie posing with Felton and the text overlay read: “With Draco”, the character the Hollywood star played in the J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter movie franchise.

“@t22felton is a major part of the #Gandhi series I am scoring which premiered Yesterday at @tiff_net@hansalmehta @applausesocial @pratikgandhiofficial,” Rahman wrote as the caption.

“Gandhi” depicts the life of Mahatma Gandhi, based on the books 'Gandhi Before India' and 'Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World' by Ramachandra Guha. The series is planned to span three seasons. The shooting for the first season set between 1888 to 1915 was completed in August 2024.

Season one of the show follows Gandhi’s early life, starting in colonial India as a curious teenager, then as a shy law student in London, and finally as a young lawyer who spends 23 life-changing years in South Africa.

The series is produced by Applause Entertainment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor